Adam Copeland Comments On AEW Collision Appearance

Adam Copeland made an appearance on last night’s AEW Collision to bring out a surprise for Christian Cage, and he commented on it on Sunday. Copeland showed on on Saturday’s show and attacked Cage and the Patriarchy ahead of his and Cage’s I Quit match on March 20th. Copeland brought out a box and showed the contents to Cage but no one else, making the TNT Champion back up.

Copeland posted to Twitter today, writing:

“I had an idea on my way to a Cure concert and stopped off to show @Christian4Peeps a little surprise for our I Quit match in Toronto #SPIKE”