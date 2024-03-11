wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Comments On AEW Collision Appearance
Adam Copeland made an appearance on last night’s AEW Collision to bring out a surprise for Christian Cage, and he commented on it on Sunday. Copeland showed on on Saturday’s show and attacked Cage and the Patriarchy ahead of his and Cage’s I Quit match on March 20th. Copeland brought out a box and showed the contents to Cage but no one else, making the TNT Champion back up.
Copeland posted to Twitter today, writing:
“I had an idea on my way to a Cure concert and stopped off to show @Christian4Peeps a little surprise for our I Quit match in Toronto #SPIKE”
I had an idea on my way to a Cure concert and stopped off to show @Christian4Peeps a little surprise for our I Quit match in Toronto #SPIKE pic.twitter.com/NjM88ZLhMF
— Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) March 10, 2024
