Adam Copeland Comments On TNT Title Win From AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland won the TNT Championship from Christian Cage on last week’s AEW Dynamite, and he posted to social media to reflect on the win. Copeland posted to his Instagram account on Saturday to comment on facing Cage in an I Quit match for the title, which saw the former Edge come out on top.

Copeland wrote:

“About Dynamite on Wednesday. When I first came back to wrestling back at the 2020 Rumble this was the match I always wanted to get to. Face to face with @christian4peeps in our hometown 40 years after we first met. @aew made that possible. And Toronto you came out in force to have fun. I hope you did. Sure sounded like it and I’ll never forget it. Ever. As a kid this night was the kind of scenario I dreamed about in art class. If you dream hard enough, even if it takes 40 years, it can happen. So without further ado….AND NEW TNT Champion!”