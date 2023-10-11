wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Compares Darby Allin to Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy, Says He’s ‘Special’
October 11, 2023
In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Adam Copeland had high praise for Darby Allin, comparing him to both Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy.
He said: “A guy like Darby. I know he’s already a lynchpin to this place and is one of the foundations, but that guy, he’s special. I told him this and I meant it with the utmost respect because sometimes when you compare to other people…it’s just natural to compare. I was like, ‘You’re Rey Mysterio with Jeff Hardy splashed all over you.’ That’s awesome. He does (have the x-factor). He has that thing. He knows how to sell. How to be aggressive, when to be aggressive, it’s fun to see. Meeting him, seeing his attitude, I really think that guy is special.”
