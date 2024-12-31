Adam Copeland Discusses Potential Upcoming Storylines in AEW

– During a recent interview with Uproxx’s Raj Prashad, AEW star Adam Copeland discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen event, which is being held in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. Copeland also discussed potential storylines ahead for him now that he’s cleared to return to the ring. Below are some highlights:

Copeland on potential stories in AEW: “I think story and opponent, they go hand in hand. That for me is still the biggest thing. That’s the thing that I enjoy the most. That’s the thing I get off on is go, okay, let’s craft this story. How many months do we have? Let’s figure out some tent poles. How many other characters can we pull into it and moving parts, and then hopefully have a few different characters come out of it with intriguing stories going forward. That to me is always really fun, and without diluting it or making it confusing, getting as many different characters involved as you can.”

On possible storylines he can explore in AEW: “There’s still some really fun stories to be explored that will probably eat up a year and a half, two years, and then I think it’s going to be time. But again, I can’t sit there and dwell on it. I have to focus on each time I’m in that ring and go, here I am. You’ve got to be in the present. Otherwise, bad things can happen, but also being in the present, I soak it all in, I enjoy it all instead of getting too far forward.”

Adam Copeland made a surprise return to AEW last Saturday at Worlds End. He will be in action on tomorrow’s Fight for the Fallen, teaming with FTR against The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli). Tomorrow’s show is being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST, and the show will be simulcast on Max.