Adam Copeland Is Excited To Face Jon Moxley In AEW

In an interview with The Takedown, Adam Copeland spoke about his return to AEW and his excitement at a future match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Copeland returned at Worlds End with FTR to confront Mox and the Death Riders. Here are highlights:

On facing Moxley: “I still get amped up. I still get excited when I think about [pro wrestling]. So for me, just the idea of doing that, getting that match, seeing that on a marquee, Cope vs. Mox, to me that’s one that needed to happen. And you can go, should we do it here? Should we do it here? Should we do it here? It’s like, I’m coming back, that’s the time to do this and get this going and tell that story.”

On his role in AEW: “I’ve always said I’m a designated hitter. Where do you need me? Okay, right now we’re moving into Max. You want a recognizable face? Got it. Okay, you need me for this right now. Well, then let’s do me and Mox right now then. That’s how I look at things, more so than I gotta go from this story, to this story, to this story. Where are we as a company? Where do you need me? You need my face here, for right now, coming off an Emmy nomination, all those things. I get it. Cool. Put me here. Let’s go.”

On who else he’d like to face in AEW: “AEW’s full of them. There’s Mox, there’s Omega, there’s Hangman, there’s Jay White, there’s Kyle Fletcher, there’s Will Ospreay, there’s Swerve Strickland, there’s Bobby Lashley. Like, that’s never happened. Samoa Joe, that’s never happened. MJF. I mean, you just keep going down the list and it’s nonstop.”