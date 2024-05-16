– While appearing on Up Close with Renee Paquette, AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland discussed viewing his kids as his legacy, not buying into the concept of wrestling legacies. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“You know, it’s interesting. Some people will say, ‘What do you want your legacy to be?’ I’ve always said, ‘I don’t really buy into the whole ‘legacy’ thing,’ you know, because we’re jumping around in tights. The people who make the videos and put the packages together and the bookers are who decide your legacy, so I don’t really buy into it. My legacy is, ‘Am I raising good kids?’ So for me more than anything, it’s just, ‘Did I work hard?’ That’s it. I think my surgeries let me know that I have. More than anything, ‘Did I help?’ and ‘Did I work hard?'”

Adam Copeland is set to defend his TNT Championship against Malakai Black later this month at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 26. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.