– During a recent interview with TMZSports’s Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley), AEW star Adam Copeland discussed his recovery from his broken leg last year and feeling ready to return to the ring tonight on Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Copeland on how he’s feeling after his broken leg injury: “I’m good to go. The rest of my body feels great. My leg feels great. I’ve actually been cleared for three months, but with everything that happened with the Hurricane, we all had the discussion that it was more important to be home and get everything at home squared away, and then get back to work.”

On feeling ready to return to the ring: “Everything feels great. In that time, I’ve been healthy and going to the ring and been able to go 100% in the gym. I feel ready.”

Copeland teams with FTR later tonight on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. They will face The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli) in a six-man tag team bout. Tonight’s show is being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS and simulcast on Max.