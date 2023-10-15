Adam Copeland Feels He Can Help the Industry in AEW

– During the latest Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Adam Copeland (formerly Edge in WWE) discussed wanting to help and maximize the remaining time in his career in AEW. and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Adam Copeland on wanting to help in AEW: “I want to help, and in coming here, it felt like [I could] help the wrestling industry as a whole more. Because let’s face it, WWE’s going to be fine. Here was going to be fine, whether I came here or not. But I just feel like here I’m going to get that opportunity to really get in and try and move the product forward, and be a part of that.”

On the names he’s never faced before on AEW’s roster: “That’s really exciting, instead of kind of coming in once every three months or something … and again, I’ve never faced Claudio, Moxley, Joe, MJF, Omega, Adam Page, whoever’s yelling next door, FTR, Young Bucks, [we’ve] never touched. There’s two years worth of stories right there … So that’s really what I plan on doing, is just maximizing however much time I have left, and really just going for it, like kicking the doors off and ‘Let’s go.'”