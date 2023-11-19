Adam Copeland Felt Like He Was 17 Again at AEW Full Gear

– At last night’s AEW Full Gear, the team of Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin were victorious against The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne) during the opening match of the pay-per-view card. Following the event, Adam Copeland spoke about how special last night’s show was in a post on his Instagram account.

Copeland called the moment a “bucket lister” for his career. You can read his comment and view his Instagram post below: