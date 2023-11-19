wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Felt Like He Was 17 Again at AEW Full Gear
– At last night’s AEW Full Gear, the team of Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin were victorious against The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne) during the opening match of the pay-per-view card. Following the event, Adam Copeland spoke about how special last night’s show was in a post on his Instagram account.
Copeland called the moment a “bucket lister” for his career. You can read his comment and view his Instagram post below:
I’m 50 years old. In the second and not really supposed to be happening, final act of my wrestling career. Last night I felt like the 17 year old kid stepping into that concrete like boxing ring at Sullys Gym back in 91. To feel so excited and have so much fun at this stage of my career is such a gift. To perform in The Great Western Forum for the first time, see names like Jimi Hendrix and The Doors painted on the entrance wall, man. To team with @darbyallin who is one insanely(key word insane) talented dude, who by the way hopped on a redeye after this match to go train in Nepal to climb Mount Everest, is invigorating. To team with one of my idols @stinger in his last match in California. To share the same space and be a peer of his, well 12 yr old Adam wouldn’t be able to fathom that. Hell 50 yr old Adam doesn’t. LA, you brought it. That was a bucket lister. Thank you