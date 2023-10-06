Adam Copeland Weighs The Creative Risks and Benefits Of A Full Time Deal in AEW

In an interview with The Ringer (via Fightful), Adam Copeland spoke about his full-time deal with AEW, noting that while he knows it will make his appearances less special, it lets him tell more stories. He noted that he had no creative direction in WWE following the end of his feud with the Judgment Day.

He said: “Honestly, it was after Judgment Day because okay, that story is done. So, hm? It was nothing from either part, there’s no ill will, there’s no hard feelings at all. I’m actually really happy about that because I love that company, it was just really at a certain point, you’ve been here 25 years — I was contracted for ten matches a year, I offered more because I thought, hey if I’m around more, I can contribute more and we can do deeper storylines but to their point, and it’s a very good point, [if] you’re around more, it feels less special and I know that. I know that can end up being the case with AEW, when it becomes a pattern, people go, ‘Okay, it’s that guy again’. But, I’m trying to look at the positives of that, I can do deeper. I can tell deeper stories this way instead of popping in every three months here and there. So, that’s really all it was, what else was there left to do? Even in terms of wrestling the majority of the current roster, there wasn’t a whole list of names I could think of. I looked at the other roster, and there was. That’s not a knock on anybody, it just means I got to wrestle a lot of really great people in that three and a half, four years I was with WWE on this last run.“