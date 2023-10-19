Adam Copeland Says Wrestling In G1, Tokyo Dome and Arena Mexico are Possibilities

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Adam Copeland spoke about his future in wrestling, noting that the NJPW G1 Climax tournament is a possibility. He also said he’d like to wrestle in Arena Mexico and the Tokyo Dome.

He said: “That’s pretty exciting and a by-product of coming here is, ‘oh wait, hold on a second, Tokyo Dome.’ That’s on the checklist. Arena Mexico. I went there once. I was World Champion, but I wore a mask because I wanted to watch the show. I snuck in and watched the show with a mask on and just had a blast. I love the culture of lucha libre and the pageantry. Those two things would be very cool as a lifelong wrestling fan. Those experiences would be cool and I didn’t know they would ever be in the cards, so you have to write it off, especially after I had to retire in 2011, I couldn’t get those things done. Now I can get them done and that’s pretty fun. We’d have to carve out some time, I guess. Eddie [Eddie Kingston] did it this year, so it’s a possibility.“