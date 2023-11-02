Adam Copeland On How Much Longer He Intends To Wrestle

During an interview with NHL on ESPN’s The Drop (via Fightful), Adam Copeland spoke about how much longer he intends to wrestle, noting it depends on how he feels. It also depends on how long he can deliver at a certain level.

He said: “Retirement was an option. There were three options. It was WWE, retirement, and once I was free of my contract, AEW was an option. I had those three, and I sat with it, I really did. I had discussions with the family, with my friends, and it really was Lyric, my nine-year-old, put it to me plainly, ‘Are you still having fun?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘Where are you going to have the most fun?’ ‘With Uncle Jay [Christian Cage].’ It seemed like a no-brainer, and then talking to Tony [Tony Khan], and his excitement levels for it, that gets you excited. We started going down the list and seeing all those potential matchups and the stories we could tell, it got very exciting. I’m also a realist in regard to, there’s only so long that can last. I don’t want to be pulling anything down, I still want to be propping up. I don’t know how long that means, but I do know it gets tougher every year. I feel great and as long as I feel great and feel like I can maintain a certain level, that’s how long I’ll be around.”