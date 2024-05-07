– During a recent appearance on the Swerve City podcast, AEW star and TNT Champion Adam Copeland spoke designing his own ring gear and being so hands-on with his wrestling presentation. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Copeland on how he used to design his own ring gear: ‘I was that kid in grade school, you’ve probably seen all the drawings on the documentary, like I would just sit there and draw … I had probably about 200 different sets of stuff which actually came to see the light of day … over the years what I’ve tried to do is basically make it feel post-apocalyptic, almost Mad Max but then throw some rock and roll in there, and now I wanted to transition a little bit to like a Grindhouse feel. There’s always a method to the idea and I really just, I enjoy it.”

On why he’s so hands-on with his presentation: “For me the whole presentation of your character starts the minute, the second you come through that curtain … to me music is so important, I’ve always been so hands-on with it because it sets the tone not only for the audience but it does for me too, like I want to come out to something that I feel you know and resonates with me and actually means something to me. Not just the character but the person too, anything that I found works has to have an element of truth and truth to Adam the person and Adam the character.”

Adam Copeland defended his title against Buddy Matthews on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.