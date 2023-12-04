wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Sends Message To Christian Cage Ahead of Match on AEW Dynamite
December 4, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Adam Copeland sent a message to Christian Cage ahead of their match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The two will battle for Cage’s TNT Championship.
Copeland wrote: “For 40 years we’ve been through everything together. Triumphs. Losses. Births. Deaths. Forced retirements. Wednesday on @aew Dynamite we face each for the first time in 13 years. We haven’t wrestled each other for a title in 22 years. The TNT Championship. After both being told we’d never do this again. In Canada. Main Event. Bring it Montreal. I will. #copevscage”
