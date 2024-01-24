Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki To Air Commercial-Free On AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland and Minoru Suzuki’s battle will be shown in its entirety without ads on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that the match between the two will air commercial-free on Wednesday’s episode.

Khan wrote:

“Tomorrow on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, the fight between international legends @suzuki_D_minoru vs @RatedRCope will have no commercial interruption! 2024 will be an amazing year for AEW! We’re off to a tremendous start to this year’s @AEWonTV, see you TOMORROW on @TBSNetwork!”

The lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW Trios Championship Match: The & Billy Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy

* Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland

* Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland

* Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

* Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo face-to-face

* Sting & Darby Allin to speak