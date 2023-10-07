Adam Copeland & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW Collision airs at a special time this week, and an updated card has been announced. The company has announced the following for the show, which airs an hour early at 7 PM ET/PT on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Komander

* Adam Copeland responds to Christian Cage.

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan