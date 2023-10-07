wrestling / News
Adam Copeland & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
October 6, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Collision airs at a special time this week, and an updated card has been announced. The company has announced the following for the show, which airs an hour early at 7 PM ET/PT on TNT:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Komander
* Adam Copeland responds to Christian Cage.
* Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan
More Trending Stories
- More On Possibility Of CM Punk Returning To WWE, Still Has Heat With Talent
- Some AEW Talent Reportedly Want To Leave, Note On How WWE Views ‘Wrestling War’
- Note On WBD and Backstage Reaction to Audio & TV Listing Problems for AEW Dynamite
- The Undertaker Reportedly Set For Orlando Next Week, NXT Possible