wrestling / News

Adam Copeland & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

October 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 10-7-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW Collision airs at a special time this week, and an updated card has been announced. The company has announced the following for the show, which airs an hour early at 7 PM ET/PT on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Komander
* Adam Copeland responds to Christian Cage.
* Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

