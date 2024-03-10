wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Brings Mysterious Box To The Ring Ahead of Match With Christian Cage
March 9, 2024
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland once again tried to attack the Patriarchy and had a mysterious box with him. He attacked Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne from the crowd. He was wearing a mask at first, with the announcers suggesting he could be from CMLL. He got in the ring with the box and held up Cage’s TNT championship. He did not reveal what was inside.
Copeland and Cage will face each other in an I Quit match on the March 20 episode of Dynamite.
Adam Copeland disguised as a “CMLL wrestler” right before a CMLL wrestler's match was about to happen. LMFAO.pic.twitter.com/zyO1zxaaCW
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) March 10, 2024
