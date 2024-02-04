wrestling / News

Adam Copeland Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

February 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Copeland AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Adam Copeland will appear on next week’s episode in Las Vegas. So far, this is the only segment announced.

Copeland has been holding a series of “Cope Open” open challenges to move up the rankings and challenge TNT champion Christian Cage. He is ranked #3 as of January 31.

