Adam Copeland Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision
February 3, 2024 | Posted by
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Adam Copeland will appear on next week’s episode in Las Vegas. So far, this is the only segment announced.
Copeland has been holding a series of “Cope Open” open challenges to move up the rankings and challenge TNT champion Christian Cage. He is ranked #3 as of January 31.
What will The Rated-R Superstar have to say about being #3 on the Rankings? We find out NEXT WEEK on Collision LIVE from Las Vegas!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/sccEwu60rq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024
