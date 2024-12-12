Adam Copeland Nominated For An Emmy Award

Adam Copeland has a very unique accomplishment in wrestling history, as he has been nominated for an Emmy Award. Deadline reports that the AEW wrestler is up for a Children’s & Family Emmy for Best Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program. He got the nomination for his role of Ares in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Copeland is up against fellow cast member Lance Reddick (who plays Zeus), Amanda Lawrence (Matron Shipley in Malory Towers), Elizabeth Mitchell (Mrs. Claus in The Santa Clauses), Sarah Rafferty (Katherine Walter in My Life with the Walter Boys) and Eric Stonestreet (The Mad Santa in The Santa Clauses).