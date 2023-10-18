Adam Copeland On The Reaction To His AEW Debut At WrestleDream

Adam Copeland recently shared his thoughts at the live reaction to his AEW debut at WrestleDream. Copeland spoke about the moment and more with the Toronto Sun, and you can see highlights below:

On the reaction to his return at WrestleDream: “I think the minute it gets old is when I should get out because to get hit with that much adrenaline and that much emotion, if that got old to you, then we’ve got to check a pulse. It’s so much fun to be involved in moments like that and, as a wrestling fan, to be involved in moments like that because I take myself back to putting my butt in that chair and watching and what excited me and things like that as a fan hyped me. To be a part of bringing that to a fan, I mean, come on, that’s the best.”

On his promo with Christian Cage on the Dynamite after WrestleDream: “I was talking to somebody about it yesterday and I said (Jay and I) were only team for about three years on programming and for whatever reason, more than 20 years later, we can stand out there and have that kind of promo with each other. It’s just kind of crazy sometimes when I think about it.”