Adam Copeland On Taking a Risk With AEW, Says Chris Jericho Did The Same

Adam Copeland has acknowledged that he didn’t go with “the safe thing” in jumping to AEW, and he touched on the decision on Talk is Jericho. Copeland spoke with Chris Jericho about his decision to make the leap from WWE to AEW, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On leaving WWE: “Any relationship of 25 years … I had my first match with them in ’96. From that point forward, I never went anywhere else. So yeah, there’s a massive like, ‘Ok, I’m stepping off the cliff here. How does this go?’ But that’s also really exhilarating, too. That’s really fun [and] it’s about challenging yourself. This is a challenge, and it’s not the safe thing. I could have gone with the safe thing.”

On Jericho taking the risk when he joined AEW: “You did the exact same thing. Sometimes, you just have to do that — step out of a comfort zone — and kinda take the warm blanket off and see what else is out there… [My friends] here have been telling me their stories of having fun, and again, at this stage [of my career] … fun, challenges, getting to work with my best friend. I mean, common!”