Adam Copeland Makes Open Challenge For AEW Collision

January 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Adam Copeland Image Credit: AEW

Adam Copeland has made an open challenge for this week’s AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Copeland would continue his quest to earn a TNT Championship rematch with another open challenge on Saturday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on TNT, is:

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
* Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia
* Adam Copeland vs. TBA
* Jon Moxley returns

Adam Copeland, AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

