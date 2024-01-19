wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Makes Open Challenge For AEW Collision
Adam Copeland has made an open challenge for this week’s AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Copeland would continue his quest to earn a TNT Championship rematch with another open challenge on Saturday’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on TNT, is:
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
* Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia
* Adam Copeland vs. TBA
* Jon Moxley returns
