Adam Copeland Talks Recent Open Challenges, Had Fun Wrestling Griff Garrison and Lee Moriarty

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Adam Copeland spoke about how much fun he’s having in AEW, especially wrestling younger talent like Griff Garrison and Lee Moriarty. Copeland has been holding open challenges with lower-card names accepting.

He said: “Anything I do at this stage of life has to be fun or I’m not going to do it. Wrestling was the first love and it always will be. That can never be taken away. I still find so much fun. The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done. Because it was taken away from me the first time, and then to come back, and have this whole new generation of talent that I’ve never performed with or got in there with. It’s fun. I’ve repeatedly said how much fun I’m having. That’s what it boils down to. No matter what I’m doing, I’m having fun, or I wouldn’t be doing it. I wouldn’t be wrestling Griff Garrison if I didn’t find the fun in that. I wouldn’t be wrestling Lee Moriarty if I didn’t find the fun in that. It’s just a blast. This may sound like a lie, but I’m at a stage in life where, if it’s not fun, I don’t need the money. I know that sounds really bad, but I was always really smart. I still drive a pick-up truck. I don’t waste my money. It hurt too much to make. If I’m doing it, it’s purely for the joy of it.“