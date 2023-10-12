Adam Copeland Reveals Original Timeline For Judgment Day Turning On Him

Adam Copeland was the original leader of WWE’s Judgement Day, and he has revealed when the group was originally planned to turn on him. Copeland (as Edge) formed the group, but was kicked out when Finn Balor joined the stable on the Raw following WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, and he said on Talk is Jericho that the original plan was to have the group turn on him much later. You can see highlights of the discussion below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Vince McMahon coming and going in terms of directing creative: “It was odd because that’s all I knew. Just in terms of me coming in and out, I miss a lot of things. I come back and go, ‘Oh, this is happening now,’ and just trying to wrap my mind around that.”

On the original plans for Judgment Day: “When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was Balor joins and about a year later they all turn on me. I get to Hell in a Cell and it was, ‘No, we’re changing everything and we’re speeding up that year long process and he’s joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow.’ It was just starting to find some legs, but it was going to be swimming upstream with me. I started to have that realization of ‘they’re not going to get where they need to get to with me in this thing.'”