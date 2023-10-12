Adam Copeland Talks About His Physical Health, Says He Feels Great

In an interview with The Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Adam Copeland spoke about his physical condition and how he’s been feeling since he returned to wrestling. He was forced to retire due to neck issues in 2011 but was eventually cleared in 2020.

He said: “I feel great, I really do, there’s just a lot more work that goes into it now. There’s a lot more post work, in terms of, I’m hopping in the cold plunge and the sauna and I’m stretching an hour a day now, things that I took for granted before that I just didn’t do before. Also, when I was on the road the last time, there wasn’t meal prep companies, there wasn’t any of that stuff. If you got out of the building at midnight, it was Waffle House if you were lucky. So, that has greatly helped in terms of maintaining yourself. I bring my meals with me on the road, I heat them up so nothing feels out of wack. It’s just, that’s honestly the full time part of the job now, is maintaining where I need to try and maintain to still pull this off. Yeah, there’s more of a fallout now and there’s all of these things, but back to maximizing this thing, I just want to do it until I feel like I can’t do it at the level I need to. I still want a young guy to look at [me] and go, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get in there with him.’ The minute that stops, that’s when I just need to be done. I think that’s going to end before we get there, that’s my plan. I really just feel like we can tell a couple of years worth of really good stories and even in just those names I’ve mentioned, we can eat up that two years. I’ve got a gym in the house so I have no excuse.”