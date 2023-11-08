Adam Copeland Praises the Confidence of AEW World Champ MJF

In an interview with NHL on ESPN’s The Drop (via Fightful), Adam Copeland praised AEW World Champion MJF and spoke about what MJF has that separates him from everyone else.

He said: “His confidence. You can do so much with confidence. You can make people believe with confidence. You can make people feel with confidence. Whatever feeling it is that you want to pull out of people. More than anything, that to me, is the key with him. He has supreme confidence with the microphone and he looks confident in the ring. Confidence translates, it really does. When you can tell someone is having fun doing what they’re doing, whether it’s poking the bear or whether it’s he’s everybody’s scumbag. Whatever that it, to me, it starts with confidence. That’s with any performer. Max has confidence and that’s honestly the first step. That can take ages for people and that can never happen for some people. I don’t think I fully felt comfortable until about 2005 is where I really started feeling my groove and my confidence and really come together. That’s when I started main eventing.”