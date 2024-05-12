wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Copeland Praises Kyle O’Reilly After AEW Collision, Jack Perry On Eddie Kingston Attack

May 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Copeland Kyle O'Reilly AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– Adam Copeland had a lot of praise for Kyle O’Reilly following their match on AEW Collision. Copeland successfuly defended the AEW TNT Championship against O’Reilly in a hard-fought match on last night’s show, and he appeared in a post-show video discussing the bout as you can see below:

– The Elite attacked Eddie Kingston at NJPW Resurgence, and Jack Perry cut a promo backstage after the attack. NJPW posted a clip of Perry and The Young Bucks talking about taking out Kingston, who will compete for Team AEW against The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing:

