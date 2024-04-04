Adam Copeland Cuts Promo On AEW Dynamite Addressing ‘Negative BS’

Adam Copeland cut a promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite addressing the “negative BS” that has been said about the company this week. The TBS Champion opened up tonight’s show by coming out to the ring and said that he didn’t bring his title with him because he wanted to talk about the “negative BS” that has been spewed over the past week — or rather, he wanted to address it by talking about positives. He talked about how he watched everything and had his career torn away for nine years and when he got it back he realized that he needed to end his career in AEW.

Copeland said that he’s been in some of the greatest locker rooms and will put AEW’s up against anyone. He talked about all the people he can face in the ring here and said AEW is the most fun he’s had in his career, so he celebrates AEW. He referenced that he celebrates The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan, and said they’re all fans. He stated that AEW has pushed the industry to a better place and let more people do what they love for a living, and that AEW makes wrestling better.

Copeland did not mention specific names, but CM Punk referenced his AEW exit and issues with people while he was there in an interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday.