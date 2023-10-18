wrestling / News
Adam Copeland To Give ‘Rated-R Rebuttal’ To Christian Cage On AEW Dynamite
Adam Copeland will respond to Christian Cage in a “Rated-R Rebuttal” on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the segment on Tuesday for tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for Dynamite, which airs live on TBS, is:
* 2023 Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale: Competitors TBA
* Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Adam Copeland’s Rated-R Rebuttal to Christian Cage
* Sting appears
* Nick Wayne and his mother speak with Jim Ross
TOMORROW!
Fort Bend Center | Houston, TX#AEWDynamite LIVE 8/7c on TBS!#RatedRSuperstar Adam Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) finally gets his rebuttal to @Christian4Peeps, after being cut off by the TNT Champ on Saturday Night's #AEWCollision!
Watch #AEWDynamite TOMORROW LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3ojXLNCLhE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2023
