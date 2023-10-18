wrestling / News

Adam Copeland To Give ‘Rated-R Rebuttal’ To Christian Cage On AEW Dynamite

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-17-23 Image Credit: AEW

Adam Copeland will respond to Christian Cage in a “Rated-R Rebuttal” on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the segment on Tuesday for tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for Dynamite, which airs live on TBS, is:

* 2023 Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale: Competitors TBA
* Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Adam Copeland’s Rated-R Rebuttal to Christian Cage
* Sting appears
* Nick Wayne and his mother speak with Jim Ross

