Adam Copeland To Give ‘Rated-R Rebuttal’ To Christian Cage On AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland will respond to Christian Cage in a “Rated-R Rebuttal” on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the segment on Tuesday for tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for Dynamite, which airs live on TBS, is:

* 2023 Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale: Competitors TBA

* Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Adam Copeland’s Rated-R Rebuttal to Christian Cage

* Sting appears

* Nick Wayne and his mother speak with Jim Ross