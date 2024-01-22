Adam Copeland Reacts To Match With Minoru Suzuki on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

In a video posted to Twitter following Collision, Adam Copeland spoke about his upcoming match with Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

He said: “I started this Cope Open for a few reasons. One, to prove to Christian Cage what I’ve always told him, is that I’m just better. And I’m better because I work harder. I have more work ethic. I also wanted to see who would step up, who would step up to the challenge, who wanted it? Who would come face to face with me in it so far? Griff Garrison. Lee Moriarty. Dante Martin. Now someone who has stepped up, I wouldn’t have expected. You asked any wrestling fan five years ago if they would have ever expected that they’d see this match that’s gonna happen. Wednesday. Savannah. Dynamite. Minoru Suzuki versus the Rated R Superstar. Man, I get goosebumps just thinking about it. We are gonna beat the hell out of each other. Two grisly gnarled evil bastards beating each other up and I can’t wait. Suzuki, I know what you’re gonna bring. I hope you know what I’m gonna bring. I’m gonna sum this match up in three words for all of you, Grit. Your. Teeth.”