– During a recent interview with Stephen Brunt on Up Close, AEW star Adam Copeland recalled his infamous live sex celebration with Lita that took place on WWE Raw in January 2006. According to Copeland, it wasn’t former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who came to him with the idea, and Copeland expressed his belief that he didn’t think it was McMahon’s idea. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Copeland on the infamous live sex celebration on WWE Raw: “I think about the night after I won the title for the first time. ‘You’re gonna have a live sex celebration.’ Really? What does that mean? What is that? What are you talking about? To be fair, it wasn’t [Vince McMahon] that presented the idea to me, and I don’t think it was his idea, but he’s the boss and he signed off.”

On how he felt about the segment: “Now, I’m going, okay, I just won the world title, this is really what I wanted to accomplish in the industry because that’s when you feel like, ‘I did it.’ They’ve gone this far with me now, I made this bed and now I have to lie in it and make it work. On live television.”

On dreading the day this pops up with his two kids: “Now that I have two kids, just dreading the day that pops up. At the same time, what I try to do, ‘Okay, it’s a character.’ If you watch an action movie, there is probably going to be a sex scene. It is there in other forms of entertainment. In that regard, why can’t it be in wrestling? I would have preferred if it wasn’t me.”