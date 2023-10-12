– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge) discussed the period where he was retired from wrestling after 2011 before returning earlier in 2020, and how for a time, he was just done with wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Copeland on life when he was retired from wrestling: “It was gone. Wrestling was done for me. I had to come to terms with that fairly quickly. And then, luckily, acting kind of fell on my lap, and I got to do ‘Haven,’ and one episode turned into 41, and then I realized, ‘Okay. I love this process.’ It’s still a creative. It’s still in the arts. It’s still flexing those muscles and the brain. There’s some different stuff and some stuff that started to atrophy because it’s not live. Once I came to terms with those things, ‘That felt like a good take, but I’m not going to see it for two years [laughs], so I hope it’s as good as I remember it.'”

On when he started watching wrestling again: “But nine years — that’s huge. I can’t say I really thought too much about it. I couldn’t. But I also couldn’t watch it too much. I couldn’t be close to it. And then little by little, that started to change, and I kind of got past the point where I felt like I was pulling off a scab every time I watched.”

Adam Copeland recently made his AEW in-ring debut last Tuesday on AEW Dynamite, beating Luchasaurus.