Adam Copeland Says Recovery Is A ‘Work In Progress’, Comments On Group Photo

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Adam Copeland gave another update on his recovery from a fractured tibia that he suffered at AEW Double or Nothing. He noted that while he’s able to get around in daily life, in-ring work is still a ‘work in progress.’ As previously reported, Copeland was recently in a group photo with FTR, Darby Allin and Sting’s son Steven Borden.

When asked about the photo, Copeland said: “Yeah, that’s our version of a boy band [in reference to the group photo]. It’s just a really, really old boy band [laughs]. Steven wanted to come down and get in the ring a little bit. So I said, ‘yeah, come on down!’ I was able to get in there a little bit and just kind of move around and see where I was at. I’ve been walking now for a little while. I guess yesterday was three months since the surgery. So In terms of everyday life, it’s fine. I’m still walking, a little bit slower necessarily than I’d want to, but I walk the dog still every day. And I’m able to do all of those things. Getting in the ring though, I realized there’s still places to get to my full mobility back; to get my strength back and the explosion back. I still felt the deficiencies in stupid things, right? Like going under a Leapfrog. That movement — my foot still doesn’t want to go all the way there. So, a work in progress. Work in progress. But the thing with injuries, especially as you get up to my age, you don’t know how you’re going to heal. Are you still going to heal well? Are you still going to heal fast? Is that going to be the case? And thankfully, that still seems to be the case, at least.“