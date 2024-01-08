Adam Copeland On His Relationship With Vince McMahon In WWE

Adam Copeland recently discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon when he was in WWE. The AEW star of course had a long run in WWE as Edge, and he spoke with Notsam Wrestling about how McMahon perceived him backstage and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his relationship with McMahon: “We were always civil. We always … not a connection per se. I think what he thought was I was a nice guy, maybe too nice a guy. And it wasn’t really until the whole real-life thing blew up in my face when he thought, ‘Oh, maybe he’s an asshole too.’ I truly think that was kind of the tipping point for him to see more than just the smiling guy who’s happy to be here.”

On the promo that changed McMahon’s opinion of him: “It was, again, that promo in Pittsburgh, I think it really built our connection because he watched it, and I didn’t think he was watching it. And he came up to me after, that’s for him when he saw, ‘Right, I got something here.'”