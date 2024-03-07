Adam Copeland Makes Return On AEW Dynamite, Chases Off Christian Cage

Adam Copeland has made his return to AEW TV, going after Christian Cage on this week’s show. Copeland appeared on Wednesday’s episode, coming out after Cage and his group following Killswitch’s win over Matt Manard. Copeland fought Nick Wayne and Killswitch before chasing Cage out of the arena.

Cage stole a car and drove out of the arena, and Copeland ran down Cage for running away before challenging him to an I Quit match for the March 20th episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan confirmed the match soon after.