Adam Copeland Returns At AEW Worlds End, Targets Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has a new problem in Adam Copeland, who made his return with FTR at the end of AEW Worlds End. Copeland and FTR came out following the main event as Moxley and the Death Riders started to assault Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and Hangman Page. The trio ran to the ring and took out the Death Riders, with Copeland using a piece of bar for a crossface to Moxley. Once Moxley escaped, Copeland said that he was coming for him.

Copeland has been out of action since suffering a broken leg at Double or Nothing. Highlights from the segment are below: