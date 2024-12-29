wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Returns At AEW Worlds End, Targets Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley has a new problem in Adam Copeland, who made his return with FTR at the end of AEW Worlds End. Copeland and FTR came out following the main event as Moxley and the Death Riders started to assault Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and Hangman Page. The trio ran to the ring and took out the Death Riders, with Copeland using a piece of bar for a crossface to Moxley. Once Moxley escaped, Copeland said that he was coming for him.
Copeland has been out of action since suffering a broken leg at Double or Nothing. Highlights from the segment are below:
ADAM COPELAND IS BACK!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/b1U3i0IaY8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Adam Copeland stands face-to-face with Jon Moxley!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@RatedRCope | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/a6MIZzy39Z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
'Rated FTR – We're taking it all!' – Adam Copeland
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@RatedRCope | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/LBMt2Pl8wt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
