Adam Copeland Reveals His Plans for After Retiring From the Ring

– During a recent interview for Busted Open Radio, AEW star Adam Copeland revealed some of his plans for what he wants to do after he retires from wrestling. Copeland revealed he’d like to learn to play the guitar and write a children’s book. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’d like to write a children’s book. I’ve always wanted to do that, especially now, having kids. I think that would be fun. Maybe part two of the autobiography because there has been almost more since I wrote that first one than took place in the first one. When I retire, retire, I want to properly learn guitar. Just for myself.”

Copeland will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, facing Minoru Suzuki in a singles matchup. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.