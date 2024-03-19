wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Says He Didn’t Know If He’d Continue Wrestling When He Worked His Last WWE Match
TNT Champion Christian Cage defends his title against Adam Copeland in an I Quit match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Copeland’s last WWE match took place in August 2023 on an episode of SmackDown in Toronto against Sheamus. Appearing on TSN 1050 (per Fightful), Copeland discussed his upcoming match.
He said, “Any time I get to come home, right? The last time I performed in Toronto, I didn’t know if I would continue wrestling, I really didn’t. Fast forward six or seven months later, here I am, and it’s kind of my perfect storm. I’m wrestling a guy that I’ve known since the sixth grade. We’re doing it in our hometown. It’s an I Quit match. There are all of these stakes. It’s so much fun. If you had told 12-year-old Adam in Orangeville that one day, 40 years down the road, we’d be stepping into the ring against each other, I’d say you’re nuts, but here we are.”
