Adam Copeland Says Wrestlers Benefit From More Than One Company Flourishing

Adam Copeland, who was once known as Edge, joined AEW in October 2023 following a run in WWE.

During a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Copeland shared some encouraging words about AEW in response to CM Punk’s remarks about the promotion on The MMA Hour podcast.

In a new conversation with Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated, Copeland discussed the promo and its impact.

“People can be so negative. That’s people who are wrestling, and that’s also among our fan base. There are people who have this super rigid ‘I’ll only watch and celebrate this one thing.’ For us in the industry, it’s completely different. We want each other to succeed. It’s an awesome way to make a living, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a tough way, too. When more than one company is flourishing, that’s a positive for all wrestlers. But there is this strange outlier of fan who looks at things from a different perspective. So I wanted to address that, and I wanted our locker room to hear it, too.”