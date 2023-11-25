– With tonight’s live edition of AEW Collision being fairly lightly scheduled going into the show, AEW and Tony Khan have confirmed some more last-minute matchups and segments for tonight’s back-to-back, live three-hour block of AEW Rampage and Collision, including Adam Copeland in a segment, FTR in action, plus more.

First up, The R-Rated Superstar Adam Copeland will be on tonight’s AEW Collision. Also, Tony Schiavone will be interviewing the AEW Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks. In singles action, Keith Lee faces Lee Moriarty. Lastly, in tag team action, former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR will face The Righteous.

AEW Collision will air live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST immediately following a special live edition of Rampage. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* The Righteous vs. FTR

* Keith Lee vs. Lee Moriarty

* Tony Schiavone Interviews AEW Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks

* We’ll hear from R-Rated Superstar Adam Copeland

TONIGHT in Pittsburgh!@Petersen_Events | https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq#AEWCollision LIVE 8/7c TNT Coming off his violent confrontation with The Patriarchy on #AEWDynamite, we'll hear from the Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope)

TONIGHT on Saturday Night #AEWCollision! pic.twitter.com/uKb3MFgA2e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2023

TONIGHT on @TNTdrama

Pittsburgh

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@RealKeithLee vs @theleemoriarty Limitless Keith Lee will fight the steel city's own Lee Moriarty, who is advised by Keith's former partner Shane Taylor!

AEW TONIGHT#AEWRampage 7pm ET/6pm CT, Collision right after! pic.twitter.com/FtiLSyZVzW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 25, 2023