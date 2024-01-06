Adam Copeland Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

Adam Copeland will speak on this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Friday that Copeland will respond to the “controversial ending” of Copeland’s match with Christian Cage at AEW Worlds End on Saturday’s show.

The Worlds End match saw Copeland defeat Cage to win the TNT Championship, only to have Killswitch come down and cash in his contract for a TNT Championship match. Killswitch signed the contract over to Cage, who pinned Copeland to win the title back.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta

* FTR vs. House of Black

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland