Adam Copeland Shares His Mindset for His Recent Injury Recovery

– During a recent interview with former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtdadi (aka Mojo Rawley) for TMZ Sports, AEW star Adam Copeland discussed his recent leg break and how he dealt with his injury recovery. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Copeland on his latest injury: “I really just look at every injury or every surgery as a challenge. Then it gives you incentive, at least it does for me. That’s how I’ve always kind of framed injuries in my mind. It’s like okay it’s another challenge, let’s go.”

On enjoying the process of working to get back into ring shape: “Then you almost find yourself enjoying the process of fighting and working with your body to get back from these things. And yeah, as you get older it gets harder, but I still strangely enjoy it. I’d rather not get injured, but I try to at least reframe it so that I can almost enjoy the process. I know that sounds masochistic almost.”