Adam Copeland Shortens His Name On AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland is now just Cope in AEW, revealing the change on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Copeland came out for his match with FTR against the Death Riders on Dynamite with his entrance graphics labelling him as Cope, which the announcers confirmed was his new official ring name.

Rated FTR defeated the Death Riders in the main event after Jay White interfered and hit Wheeler Yuta with a Blade Runner as Cope speared Jon Moxley through the ringside barrier. FTR hit Yuta with the Shatter Machine, then Cope hit a spear for the win.