wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Shortens His Name On AEW Dynamite
Adam Copeland is now just Cope in AEW, revealing the change on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Copeland came out for his match with FTR against the Death Riders on Dynamite with his entrance graphics labelling him as Cope, which the announcers confirmed was his new official ring name.
Rated FTR defeated the Death Riders in the main event after Jay White interfered and hit Wheeler Yuta with a Blade Runner as Cope speared Jon Moxley through the ringside barrier. FTR hit Yuta with the Shatter Machine, then Cope hit a spear for the win.
Cope hasn't lost a step, but the Death Riders aren't letting him get started in our Main Event!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax@RatedRCope | @JonMoxley | @ClaudioCSRO | @MarinaShafir | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/XlHfmq5wLQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025
Jay White with the distraction for Rated FTR!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax@RatedRCope | @DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @JonMoxley | @ClaudioCSRO | @WheelerYuta | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/cJ8N97HIBc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter