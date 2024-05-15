Adam Copeland Teases A Future Match With Jon Moxley in AEW

In an interview with Renee Paquette for Fightful, Adam Copeland spoke about shortening his name in AEW and teased a possible match with Jon Moxley in the future.

He said: “I’m trying to, little by little, segue it to ‘Cope.’ Just Cope, you know? Because ‘The Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland’ is very wordy. I’m thinking, if I’m looking at a marquee, and I go ‘Oh, Cope vs. MOX.’”