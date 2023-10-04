Adam Copeland Teases Match With Kazuchika Okada, Comments On Not Retiring

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland spoke about his future in wrestling after making the decision not to retire after his last match in WWE. He spoke about possible matches and teased one with Kazuchika Okada. Here are highlights:

On his last match in WWE, almost retiring: “Halfway through the match with Sheamus in Toronto, I was thinking, ‘This is probably my last WWE match’. I also started thinking, right then, ‘There is a great chance I retire after this.’ The WWE gave me that night, and I’ll hold it with me until I die. I was having so much fun. That was the perfect ending.”

On why he didn’t retire: “I’m driven by challenges. If you’re not, you’re not going to stick around as long as the guys who are do. There is a reason The Undertaker lasted as long as he did. He thrived on challenges, and challenged himself to recreate his character and to see if he could hang with those new talents. For me, it’s really significant to have a blank canvas at this point in my career.”

On possibly wrestling for NJPW and other exciting opponents: “I’ve never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I’ve never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I’m pretty excited by that. How about Jon Moxley? Hell yeah. A singles match in AEW against Bryan Danielson? Miro? Claudio Castagnoli? Kenny Omega? Will Ospreay? Adam Page? Chris Jericho? Malakai Black? FTR in a tag? Teaming with Darby against the Young Bucks? Facing Darby? Facing Sting? A promo battle with Eddie Kingston? The possibilities, they’re keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting. It all starts next week against Luchasaurus.”

On being excited by AEW: “The realization fully hit when I was staring at Sting in the ring. I know WWE like the back of my hand. I know Edge. I don’t know AEW. It’s new to me. That is very exciting for me. It’s like starting from scratch, but with a lot more experience.”