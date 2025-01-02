– During a recent interview with Screen Rant, AEW star Adam Copeland discussed John Cena retiring later this year. Cena is about to embark on his Farewell Tour, including his final matches in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Copeland on John Cena: “We had talked briefly when he came back and I was with WWE. He said, ‘How are you doing this stuff, man? You’re having half an hour matches and stuff,’ but we haven’t talked about retiring or anything like that.”

On Cena retiring: “John’s thought this through, and he’s thought of every scenario and every conceivable direction and all of those things. He’s an intelligent man, so, I’m sure he’s already come to terms, and I think he’s been coming to terms with it for a long time. I think it’ll be harder for the fan base to come to terms, which usually ends up being the case.”

John Cena is scheduled to appear on next week’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut on January 6. The event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will stream live on Netflix..