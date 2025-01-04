– During a recent interview with former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtdadi (aka Mojo Rawley) for TMZ Sports, AEW star Adam Copeland discussed a potential reunion with his old tag team partner, Christian Cage. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Copeland on going to AEW because his close friends all work there: “One of the reasons I came to AEW. I looked at it, and I have a few close friends in this industry. The close ones. Those are three of them [Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, & Christian Cage]. They’re all in one place. That seems very intriguing to me. Then you look at the roster, and it’s a murderers’ row of guys I haven’t been in there with. That was so enticing and exciting. If you’re in one place for a long time, chances are you’ve kind of run through what you can run through. ‘Now what is it? Now what is it?’ Well, now it’s time off. I’m at a point where, time off, I have to go. With this injury, I have to get back and go. Time is of the essence.”

Adam Copeland on a potential reunion with Christian Cage: “To be able to come back and run with Christian and do what we did. Who knows where it goes from there. I feel like, at some point, a C&C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know. Getting to do Rated FTR, it’s all bucket list things that are happening now that I cooked up while I was retired. ‘If I was able to get back, this would be cool.’ Now, I’m getting to do it.”