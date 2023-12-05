Adam Copeland Thinks the TNT Title Is More Important Than AEW World Title Because of Christian Cage

Adam Copeland is slated to challenge Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Title on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

To promote, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated where he shared his belief that Cage’s heel work as made the TNT Title more important than the AEW World Title, currently held by MJF. Here are the highlights:

On Cage as champion: “It’s the title that’s the most important thing in the world to Christian,” said Copeland. “When the title is involved, that should always be the lynchpin of a story. It should hold enough significance to break up a friendship.”

On Cage’s goal for the title: “That has been lost in a lot of cases over the years, but I appreciate how he’s made the title important. His goal was to make it bigger than AEW world title. At this point, I believe he’s done it.”