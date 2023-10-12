Adam Copeland Shares His Thoughts On Christian Cage’s AEW Run Thus Far

Adam Copeland is enjoying what Christian Cage is doing in AEW, as he noted in a new interview. Copeland is currently in a story with Cage and his stable of Luchasarus and Nick Wayne, and he spoke about Cage’s current run in an appearance on The Masked Man Show. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On Cage’s run thus far: “Absolutely, because I know this is him without the governor on him. This is him being allowed to express his mind and how he thinks of things and stories, and not only that, but teaching all of the people that are with him because you can see already how much Luchasarus has grown. When he picked up the belt and turned away, it was the biggest reaction of his career and it wasn’t just a pro wrestling move, it was from turning away while holding a belt. That’s character, now they care about the character. He can do moonsaults off the top, which is crazy because he’s a freak, but that means they are starting to care about the character now and that is the difference between being a wrestler and being over as a wrestler. That’s what Jay brings to the table, so watching him do this now and watching him create, that’s super fun, man.”

On his interaction with Cage on Dynamite: “Just [on Wednesday], I had no idea what I was going to say when I went out there, but I had fifteen minutes to fill. That’s really exciting and I know that’s what he’s been doing, and last night I really got to kind of experience that, and it was really fun.”