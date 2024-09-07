Adam Copeland Shares Thoughts On Sting’s Son’s Potential As a Wrestler

Sting’s son Steven Borden has been training in pro wrestling, and Adam Copeland says he has the look and potential to make it. As previously noted, Borden has been training with Darby Allin and Copeland spoke with Sports Illustrated about his potential in the industry. You can see highlights below:

On Borden’s look: “I think at Revolution there in Greensboro, he got a bit of the itch. He felt what it is. And once you feel that, man, it’s hard to walk away from that. It’s hard to go, ‘wait that wasn’t cool’. You’re going to go, ‘That was really cool and really fun. It’s a great gig. So I think he felt that also in terms of his physicality. I mean, he’s 6-3. He’s about 230 pounds. He’s probably sitting about eight percent body fat. He looks the part. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, very similar to his dad in how he conducts himself, which is a great thing.”

On Borden’s potential: “I think now it’s really up to him. What does he want to put into it? Does he want to put in the work that it will take? Because you got to figure it. You might look at it and say, ‘Ok, an easier pathway into the business,’ but once he’s in the business, there’s going to be a big spotlight on him, and with that comes extra pressures. Your Sting’s son and trying to break out of that. But, he’s smart. He’s smart, and I think if he wants to do it, he absolutely could do it.”